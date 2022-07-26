Oilers add former NHL defenceman to coaching staff

The Edmonton Oilers coaching staff has added some NHL playing experience behind the bench.

The Oilers announced the addition of longtime NHL blueliner Mark Stuart to the coaching staff on Tuesday. He’ll join head coach Jay Woodcroft and current assistants Glen Gulutzan and Dave Manson, as well as goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal.

Stuart logged 673 games of NHL experience over parts of 12 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, and Winnipeg Jets. He netted 93 points (26 goals, 67 assists) and 722 minutes in penalties with a +43 rating in his career.

The 38-year-old was a first-round pick (No. 21) of the Bruins in the 2003 NHL Draft. He last played for Adler Mannheim in Germany in 2017-18, collecting five assists in 41 games played.

Stuart was an assistant coach with the University of Vermont in 2020-21 and served in the same role for Colorado College in 2021-22. He fills the vacancy left behind after former assistant Brian Wiseman left the team last month.