McDavid adds new hardware with ESPY Award win

Connor McDavid finally upended Auston Matthews at an awards show.

McDavid was named Best NHL Player at the 2022 ESPSYs on Wednesday, topping the field that included this season’s Hart and Ted Lindsay winner.

The Oilers captain bested Matthews, New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi to score the honour.

Matthews won both the Hart Memorial Trophy, given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team” and the Ted Lindsay Trophy, presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

McDavid was a finalist for both.

The 25-year-old did net the Art Ross Trophy, however, after scoring an NHL career-high in goals (44) and points (123) in 80 games this season. He also led the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) despite the fact that Edmonton was swept out of the Western Conference Final by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.

McDavid leads all NHLers in scoring since entering the league in 2015-16 with 697 points (239 points, 458 assists) in 487 games.

His ESPYs nod adds to an impressive collection of hardware that also features Hart wins in 2021 and 2017, Art Ross wins in 2021, 2018, and 2017, Lindsay Awards in 2021, 2018, and 2017, and NHL First All-Star Team nods in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Other winners at the ESPSYs included Los Angeles Angels pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani as Best MLB Player, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Best NFL Player, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors winning Best NBA Player. The Warriors were also named Best Team.