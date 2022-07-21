Puljujarvi, Yamamoto have dates set for salary arbitration with Oilers

Jesse Puljujarvi won’t be afforded much time to get ready for his salary arbitration case opposite the Edmonton Oilers.

Puljujarvi, who is a restricted free agent coming off the most productive scoring season of his young NHL career, will face off against his National Hockey League club in arbitration on July 29 — the second-earliest date available. Only Isac Lundestrom of the Anaheim Ducks, on July 27, has an earlier case date than Puljujarvi.

The 2022 Salary Arbitration hearing dates have been set and will be held from July 27 to August 11. Schedule available here: https://t.co/Lq2uy86sFr — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 21, 2022

Puljujarvi, 24, had an NHL career-high 14 goals and 36 points in 65 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, and added three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is coming off a two-year deal in which he earned $1.175 million per season.

The Oilers are reportedly actively shopping the forward, who has 98 points (46 goals, 52 assists) in 259 games over parts of five seasons with Edmonton. It was reported last month that both sides are encouraging a potential fresh start elsewhere for the player.

Puljujarvi was the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

He’s not the lone arbitration case for the Oilers this summer.

Winger Kailer Yamamoto, selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2017 draft, also filed for salary arbitration and will have his case heard on August 7.

Yamamoto, who had a one-year, $1.175 million contract expire, was sixth in team scoring with 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games this season. He added seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games.

Edmonton has a little over $68,000 in cap space remaining, according to CapFriendly, but will get some relief — over $6 million of it — with the long-term injury of goalie Mike Smith and defenceman Oscar Klefbom.

The Oilers have nine forwards, seven defencemen, and two goaltenders currently on their roster for the 2022-23 season.