Oilers unveil 25-man rookie camp roster for Penticton showcase

The Edmonton Oilers are set to participate in the 2024 Penticton Young Stars Classic showcase this week and we now know which rookies have cracked the lineup.

The Oilers are scheduled to play their first game of the showcase on Friday. The team announced a 25-man roster that includes 14 forwards, eight defencemen, and three goaltenders.

Some standout players that Oilers fans will want to keep an eye on during the event include trade pickup Matt Savoie, 2024 first-round pick Sam O’Reilly, 2023 second-round pick Beau Akey, and goaltender Connor Ungar, who signed with the Oilers last March as a college free agent.

The #Oilers Rookie Camp roster & schedule have been announced, with recently acquired forward Matt Savoie leading the squad into the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. https://t.co/w7RUWQV87z — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 9, 2024

The full list of players participating in camp includes:

Carl Berglund (C)

Brayden Boehm (W)

Connor Clattenburg (W)

Ethan De Jong (W)

Vincent Desjardins (W)

Jayden Grubbe (C)

Jesse Heslop (W)

William Nicholl (C)

Sam O’Reilly (C)

Matvey Petrov (W)

Matt Savoie (C)

James Stefan (W)

Brady Stonehouse (W)

Dalyn Wakely (C)

Beau Akey (RD)

Nate Corbet (LD)

Hyde Davidson (LD)

Marc Lajoie (RD)

Frankie Marrelli (LD)

Rhys Pederson (RD)

Pier-Olivier Roy (LD)

Maximus Wanner (RD)

Brett Brochu (G)

Nathanial Day (G)

Connor Ungar (G)

These players will report to rookie camp in Edmonton starting on Wednesday. There, they will undergo medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place before heading West for the tournament.

The Oilers will play a total of three games with this roster while at the Penticton showcase with the opening game against the Vancouver Canucks set for Friday night. They will then take on the Calgary Flames for a rookie Battle of Alberta on Saturday before closing the event out with a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

This showcase will give young players in the organization one last chance to show their stuff before the Oilers’ main NHL training camp gets underway later this month. Only a few select players who participate in this rookie camp will get an invitation to join the NHL camp.

Fans wanting to watch the team in action during the Penticton will have to subscribe to Oilers+, where each game will be streamed.