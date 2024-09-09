Jeff Skinner made Oilers debut at captain's skate earlier today

The Edmonton Oilers are back in town for a few informal captain’s skates at the downtown community rink at Rogers Place.

Captain Connor McDavid and a newly extended Leon Draisaitl have hit the ice in the Alberta capital as they gear up for another NHL season. Along with some familiar faces, a few new guys also made the trip to Edmonton to take part in their first skates as team members.

Viktor Arvidsson has been in town for a bit now, but today saw the debut of forward Jeff Skinner, who suited up in Oilers practice silks for the very first time.

“It’s nice to get out there and meet everyone,” Skinner told media after the skate. “I think over the years, I’ve crossed paths with a few of them… played worlds with [Corey Perry] and Nuge, played minor hockey with Zach Hyman.”

“It seems like a good group of guys, so I’m excited.”

"I'm just looking to be a part of it, just trying to be a piece of the puzzle." Newcomer Jeff Skinner met with the media for the first time as informal skates continue ahead of Oilers training camp.

Skinner is coming to an Oilers team that came within just a single win of the Stanley Cup last season and one that has gone on several deep runs over the past three seasons. It will certainly be new territory for the 32-year-old as he has not been able to play in a single NHL playoff game despite having over 1000 games under his belt.

That should change this season as the Oilers are once again expected to make a postseason push.

“There is definitely some excitement… Everyone saw the run they went on last year and I think you got a lot of guys hungry to repeat that run,” Skinner said. “I’m looking to be part of it and just trying to be a piece of the puzzle.”

He should help give the team some much-needed scoring support at the top of the lineup. Skinner potted 24 goals last season with the Buffalo Sabres and is only a year removed from scoring 35 goals in 2022-23.

It’s expected that he will start the season alongside one of McDavid or Draisaitl, which will certainly be an opportunity he’ll take advantage of.

“I think everyone sorta knows how good the centremen are on this team,” Skinner said. “As a winger, it’s nice to know you’re going to play with good players up and down the lineup… it’s exciting.”

It won’t be long until Oilers fans will see Skinner in action as the team will open up their preseason schedule on September 22 against the Winnipeg Jets.