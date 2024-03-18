Oilers acquire new goalie by signing U Sports star Connor Ungar

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a U Sports goaltender to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Connor Ungar will join the organization after a very successful season with the Brock University Badgers, where he put up a 20-6-0 record and a .932 save percentage in 26 games this season.

☑️ SIGNED ☑️ The #Oilers have inked goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year entry-level contract. The Calgary native played for the @BrockBadgers this past season, posting a 20-6-0 record, 2.15 GAA & .932 SV%. He'll report to the @Condors. 📰 https://t.co/7nVK91udrU — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 18, 2024

Initial speculation of the signing popped up on Saturday night when CBC Sports reporter Ben Steiner sent out a post on X saying that this signing was imminent. There was some thought that Ungar would initially be sent to the ECHL to play with the Fort Wayne Comets, but the Oilers have announced that he will be reporting to the AHL instead to join the Bakersfield Condors.

This will create a bit of a crowded crease for the Condors, as they already have veteran Jack Campbell and prospect Olivier Rodrigue splitting time in the blue paint, with both having strung together some strong play of late.

Ungar is coming off three very impressive seasons split with Brock and a few teams in the WHL. The 22-year-old has played in 90 games during that span and has a 60-22-1 record and .922 in those games.

Heading to the pros! 🤩 Join us in congratulating Connor Ungar who has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers! Thank you, Connor, for your contributions to the Badgers men's hockey program!#WeAreBadgers pic.twitter.com/g2WS7FRMCk — Brock Badgers (@brockbadgers) March 18, 2024

More recently, he helped the eighth-seed Badgers advance to the 2024 University Cup, where they were eliminated by a powerhouse New Brunswick Reds team.