Oilers sign defence prospect Beau Akey to three-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed top draft pick Beau Akey to a three-year entry-level contract.

Beau Akey was taken 56th overall by the Oilers in June and is coming off an impressive showing at last month’s prospect tournament in Penticton where he was among their best players.

He was also able to appear in the team’s preseason opener against Winnipeg before being sent back down to the OHL’s Barrie Colts where has since picked up three points in his first four games.

Akey was the team’s top pick at the 2023 draft after Edmonton traded away its first-rounder at last season’s trade deadline to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defender Mattias Ekholm.

Akey is the latest in a line of offensive defencemen to make their way into the Oilers organization. He stood out as one of the more productive blueliners in the 2023 draft class, scoring 47 points in 66 games with Barrie last season and acting as their de facto power play QB while LA Kings top prospect Brandt Clarke was away from the team.

With Clarke turning pro in the AHL this season, it’s expected that Akey’s production will increase as he steps into a permanent role with Barrie’s power play.

There is also some recognition for Akey’s work off the ice as well, having been named one of the community players of the month for September for his work with the Big Brother Big Sister Barrie program.

While the Oilers are set on defence for this season, there are high hopes that the Waterloo, Ontario, native can eventually join the ranks of Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse as another offensive cog on the Edmonton blue line for years to come.