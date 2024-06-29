Oilers make trade and draft O'Reilly 32nd overall

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade with the Philadelphia late in the first round of tonight’s draft, and received the 32nd overall pick as a result.

With the pick, the Oilers have selected forward Sam O’Reilly. The 18-year-old played in 68 games with the London Knights this season, scoring 20 goals and 56 points.

The Oilers have sent the Flyers a first-round pick in return, though it hasn’t been decided yet whether it will come in 2025 or 2026.

O’Reilly is by no means the most skilled player in this draft class, but was described by the Sportsnet panel as being one of the hardest workers. He brings some winning experience to the organization as well, with the Knights having won the OHL championship this season.

“Moments where he’s not perfectly positioned are rare, and his endless work rate allows him to impact plays many can’t,” Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide describes him. “He checks the hands, ties up sticks, and torpedoes himself into opponents along the wall.”

What Oilers fans will really love about him is that he seemed truly overjoyed to be headed to Edmonton.

“I can’t come up with words to describe it right now,” O’Reilly said when asked how it felt to wear an Oilers jersey. “I’m still trying to process it, but wow. It’s pretty special.”

The Oilers, who are fresh off of a Stanley Cup Final, are expected to remain a very competitive team moving forward. This will help give O’Reilly plenty of time to continue honing is craft with the Knights in hopes of one day becoming an every day NHL forward.