Oilers interested in signing sniper Jeff Skinner: report

The Edmonton Oilers could have two players named Skinner in their lineup come October.

According to a Monday report from TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers are interested in signing UFA forward Jeff Skinner.

Skinner, who most recently played for the Buffalo Sabres is having his contract bought out by the organization.

The 32-year-old, who is a six-time 30-goal scorer, had three years left on his eight-year deal worth $9 million per season.

Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in the summer of 2018, Skinner scored a career-high 40 goals in his first season with the Sabres, which helped him secure a long-term deal.

Selected seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner’s latest campaign saw him net 24 goals and 46 goals over 74 games.

As for the Oilers, they’ve already made one big signing on Monday, inking free-agent forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million.

Edmonton has its fair share of departures, though, with defenceman Vincent Desharnais not expected to return, nor is Warren Foegele. They also have several other players who hit free agency today including Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, and Corey Perry.