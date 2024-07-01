Vincent Desharnais won't be re-signing with the Oilers: report

It appears that Vincent Desharnais’ time as part of the Edmonton Oilers organization is set to come to an end.

Vinny Desharnais headed to market – big physical RS penalty killing Dman – Oilers just don’t have the space to fit him in right now. Great story, late bloomer who showed big improvement in the last season and a half. His work on the PK in particular was critical. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 1, 2024

“Vinny Desharnais headed to market,” TSN’s Ryan Rishaug said on X. “Big, physical right shot penalty killing d man. Oilers just don’t have the space to fit him in right now. Great story, late bloomer who showed improvement in the last season and a half. His work on the PK in particular was critical.”

Desharnais, who was the Oilers’ Bill Masterton Trophy nominee this past season, was a feel-good story for the organization. The 28-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and proceeded to wait over six years before playing a single game in the NHL.

Desharnais has been open about the fact that he was ready to call it quits after several seasons bouncing between the ECHL and AHL. Instead, he stuck with it, and has now logged over 100 games in his career.

In a career-high 78 games this past season, Desharnais had a goal and 12 points while averaging just under 16 minutes of ice time. It remains to be seen where he ends up, but there should be interest from several teams in the 6-foot-7, 226-pound defenceman.