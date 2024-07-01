Oilers sign defenceman Josh Brown to three-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Josh Brown to a three-year, $3 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

ANOTHER BROWN LOCKED DOWN 🔒 The #Oilers have signed defenceman Josh Brown to a three-year contract with an AAV of $1 million.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oY76urDiE5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

This move will not only help shore up the Oilers’ defensive depth, but is likely a replacement for Vincent Desharnais, who is testing the market and isn’t expected to re-sign.

Brown has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, while also having stints in years prior with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, and the Florida Panthers. In 51 games this past season he scored three goals and 10 points along with 75 penalty minutes, while averaging just under 15 minutes in ice time.

This was the second signing of the day for the Oilers, who also announced that they signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, $8 million deal with an AAV of $4 million. Meanwhile, they lost Warren Foegele, who signed a three-year deal with the LA Kings.

The Oilers still have several more spots to fill, and are believed to be pursuing Jeff Skinner. The 32-year-old was recently bought out by the Buffalo Sabres, but is still quite productive. He managed 24 goals and 46 points this past season, while putting up 35 goals along with a career-high 82 points in 2022-23.