Oilers sign Viktor Arvidsson to two-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed free-agent forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million.

VÄLKOMMEN VIKTOR 👋 The #Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4 million.



This was a signing some had speculated on the past few days, and has become official with free agency kicking off roughly 15 minutes ago.

Arvidsson has proven to be a solid point producer throughout his 546-game career, making him a great signing for the Oilers, who were said to be looking for another top-six forward heading into the 2024-25 season.

One potential issue with Arvidsson is injury concerns. The 31-year-old suited up in just 18 games with the LA Kings this past season after being forced to undergo back surgery. He was solid in those 18 outings, scoring six goals and 15 points. He was able to return late in the year, while also suiting up for all five playoff games, registering three assists.

The Oilers will be needing to make some more changes, as well, as Vincent Desharnais isn’t expected to return, nor is Warren Foegele. They also have several other players who hit free agency today including Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, and Corey Perry.