Former Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera retires: report

Andrej Sekera has laced ’em up for the last time.

Sekera, who spend parts of four seasons over a 16-year NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers, has retired, according to Slovakian hockey reporter Tomáš Prokop.

Andrej Sekera announced end of his hockey career. 36 years old former captain of Slovak national team played 16 seasons (842 games) in #nhl for 5 teams. Last three seasons for @DallasStars He is one of the best defenseman in Slovak hockey history. #TexasHockey #GoStars https://t.co/zWbYy4mn9r — Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) July 18, 2022

Sekera retires with 253 points (51 goals, 202 assists) in 842 games with the Dallas Stars, Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Buffalo Sabres.

He also represented Slovakia on several occasions internationally, including the IIHF World Under-18 Championship in 2004, the World Juniors in 2005 and 2006, the World Championship in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019, and the Olympics in 2010 and 2014. He also participated in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey for Team Europe.

The 36-year-old blueliner had 77 points (14 goals, 63 assists) in 221 games with Edmonton – his second-longest stop behind a 339-game stint with the Sabres. His time with the Oilers came to an end when he was bought out of the final two seasons of a six-year, $33 million contract on June 30, 2019.

His buyout charge of $1.5 million comes off the Oilers books after the 2022-23 season, according to CapFriendly.