Oilers players share adorable Christmas photos with families

It was a Christmas to remember for some Edmonton Oilers players this year.

The holiday has once again come and gone, and it was marked with a few Oilers sharing some family pictures on social media spreading that Christmas cheer to their fans as well.

It also gave fans a look into the private lives of their favourite players, including some of the gifts they either received or gave to their loved ones.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid spent the big day with his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, back home in Ontario. Of course, their beloved dog Leonard was right there with them, with McDavid even receiving what appeared to be some custom slippers with his fluffy friend’s face on them.

Oilers forward Evander Kane also had a busy Christmas with his girlfriend Mara Teigen and his three kids: three-year-old Kensignton, one-year-old Iverson, and newborn Hendrix, who was born in June.

The Kanes spent the holiday together with Iverson getting a spiffy garage for his toy cars.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the most tenured member of this Oilers team, celebrated a Christmas he won’t ever forget. It was the first time Nugent-Hopkins and his wife, Breanne, were able to celebrate the holiday as parents.

They posed in front of their fireplace with their daughter Lennon, who was born in August.

The same could be said in a sense for hulking Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and his wife, Mikayla. This wasn’t the first Christmas spent as parents for the couple; that was back in 2021 with baby boy Aiden, but it was the first Christmas spent as parents to two kids.

The Nurses welcomed Chase into the world in September, and the family looked beautiful on Christmas Eve.

Nurse wasn’t the only blueliner sharing photos of their Christmas. Veteran Mattias Ekholm hit an outdoor rink in Edmonton with his wife Ida and three kids: Mya, William, and Leon. This was their first Christmas with Leon, who was born back in July.

While the holidays look like they were a rousing success for Oilers players and their families, it won’t be long until they have to shift back into hockey mode.

The Oilers holiday break will come to an end this week as the team prepares to embark on a California road trip starting in San Jose with a game against the Sharks on Thursday night.