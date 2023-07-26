Oilers' Mattias Ekholm and wife Ida announce birth of third child

Some very exciting news broke in Oil Country this afternoon, as Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm and his wife Ida announced the birth of their son, Leon.

Leon is the third child of the couple, who also have a daughter named Mya and another son named William. Ida took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to announce the exciting news.

“Mama’s boy,” Ida wrote. “One week with little Leon and our new family member has us all wrapped around his finger.”

As you can imagine, the name Leon excited many Oilers fans. The team’s official Instagram account even left a comment on Ida’s post saying, “Congrats! We love the name Leon.”

Ekholm has been a part of the Oilers organization since being acquired in a deal from the Nashville Predators less than a week before the trade deadline. The 33-year-old was a massive addition to the Oilers’ blue line, forming an excellent second pairing with Evan Bouchard. Assuming Bouchard is signed before the season begins, they are expected to play alongside each other again in 2023-24.

Prior to being traded to the Oilers, Ekholm had spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Nashville Predators. During that time, he once finished top 10 in Norris Trophy voting and accumulated 268 points in 719 games.

While his offensive numbers with the Predators don’t jump off the page, Ekholm quickly proved with the Oilers that he is capable of doing more than just shutting down opposing team’s top stars. In 21 regular season games in Edmonton, he scored four goals and 14 points and was also able to add seven points in 12 playoff outings.