From being a first-overall pick to having a very successful NHL career thus far, Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has had plenty of highs in his life to this point. That said, there was likely nothing that topped this past weekend for him.

Nugent-Hopkins’ wife, Breanne, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of their daughter, Lennon Ayla Nugent-Hopkins.

The wives and girlfriends of several Oilers chimed in to congratulate the happy couple, including Chloe Skinner, who said, “Precious angel. So happy for you guys!!!” Connor McDavid’s fiance, Lauren Kyle, wrote, “She’s so so beautiful! So happy for you both. Can’t wait to meet her!” Others who congratulated them in the comments were Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, Cody Ceci’s wife, Jamie, and Darnell Nurses’ wife, Mikayla.

Other wives and girlfriends of former Oilers, including Jordan Eberle, Tyson Barrie, Ethan Bear, and Matt Benning, also wrote messages of congratulations.

The happy couple got married back in July 2019 and announced to the world that they were having a baby in March. The two have been together for quite some time, dating back to Nugent-Hopkins’ early days with the Oilers in 2012.

Though he has bigger things on his mind right now, Nugent-Hopkins is one of the big reasons the Oilers are considered Stanley Cup contenders. The 30-year-old has long been a dependable two-way centreman for the organization but really proved his offensive value this past season, registering career highs with 37 goals and 104 points in 82 games. He continued to produce in the playoffs as well, with a goal and 11 points in 12 outings.

