"Meant a lot": Pride Tape thanks McDavid for support during NHL ban

It appears that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is a big supporter of Pride Tape.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner was seen sporting the tape in warmup during last week’s game against the New Jersey Devils, and now it has come out that McDavid offered the Edmonton-based company his support when the NHL banned the tape before the season.

That’s according to Pride Tape’s social media, who took time over the holidays to thank everyone who supported them during a difficult time, including McDavid.

Pride Tape was initially founded in Edmonton, with the Oilers being the first team in the NHL to use it in warmups.

“Eight years ago the [Edmonton Oilers] helped make Pride Tape’s [Kickstarter] campaign happen,” said a post on the Pride Tape Instagram from earlier this week. “When Mr. McDavid reached out during the ban asking how he/they could help meant a lot.”

This is far from the first time McDavid has shown support for the colourful hockey tape. When the ban was initially issued, he didn’t hide the fact that he was disappointed with the league’s decision when asked by reporters.

“I’ve expressed disappointment in not being able to wear the various jerseys or tapes, whether that be Pride Tape, pink tape, or anything,” said McDavid at the time.

Luckily for McDavid and Pride Tape, the ban was short-lived and eventually reversed after Arizona’s Travis Dermott was the first player to ignore the ban and continued to use Pride Tape not only in warmups but in regular-season games as well.

Since its founding in Edmonton, Pride Tape has since grown into an international brand with players throughout the NHL also using it to celebrate their respective Pride Nights, as well as players at all levels across the globe.