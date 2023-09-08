There is a new baby in Oil Country, as Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla welcomed their second child on Wednesday afternoon.

Mikayla made the announcement today — which also happens to be her 28th birthday — on her Instagram account.

“This is 28,” she wrote. “On September 6th at 3:04 pm we welcomed our newest little one. We love you so much already Chase Richard Joseph Nurse. The best early birthday present I could ask for.”

The Nurses, who married last summer, welcomed their first son, Aidan Wolfe, in May of 2021. Mikayla made the announcement this past April that they were expecting their second baby boy.

“Another baby boy coming this fall,” she posted. “We can’t wait to meet you!”

This is one of several Oilers players to have a baby this offseason, as Evander Kane, Connor Brown, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also welcomed a new child into the world.

The happy couple have been together for quite some time, as posts on Mikayla’s Instagram with Nurse go back as far as 2012. On New Year’s in 2016, she posted a photo with Nurse about the lengthy period of time they had already spent together.

“Happy New Year,” Mikayla said. “Can’t believe I met you back in ’11. Look at us now in 2016.”

This announcement from the Nurses helps clear up some confusion, as the 28-year-old defenceman was absent from the Oilers’ team skate on Thursday. The entire team chose to return to Edmonton early in anticipation of what is expected to be a big season for them.

Nurse will be a big part of that, of course, as he is their top defenceman who is capable of playing in all situations. In 82 games last season, he scored 12 goals and a career-high 43 points, while also averaging a team-high 23:30 minutes per outing.