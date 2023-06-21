Oilers' Evander Kane welcomes child with girlfriend Mara Teigen

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and girlfriend Mara Teigen have welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

Kane introduced the world to their son, Hendrix Frank Kane, on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts early Wednesday morning.

“I’m so proud to announce the birth of my son,” Kane wrote. “You have already brought so much love and joy to our entire family. We love you very much and we can’t wait to watch you grow. Mara was amazing yesterday and I’m very thankful for her. Your brother and sister can’t wait to meet you.”

Hendrix is Kane’s second son, as his other, Iverson, just celebrated his first birthday on May 25. The 31-year-old also has a daughter, Kensington, who will turn three on July 3.

“Congrats to Evander & Mara on the birth of their son Hendrix Frank 💙🧡,” the Oilers sent out in a tweet shortly after the announcement.

Though Kane came into the Oilers organization with a bad rap given how his tenures with other teams had ended, he has been nothing short of a fantastic pickup. Whether it’s his on-ice success, which includes 38 goals and 67 points in 84 games, or his well-noted charitable work away from the rink, he has fit in like a glove since making the decision to sign in Edmonton.

On top of his charitable work off the ice, he has also formed a wonderful friendship with Cecily Eklund, a 10-year-old girl battling brain cancer. The two met at an Oilers game where Kane was sitting out due to injury, and have gotten very close since. Not only has Kane accompanied Eklund to one of her brain scan treatments, but he has also helped her live out several goals, including throwing a surprise birthday party for her friend, Cosmo.