Odd Burger: Vegan fast-food spot set to open in Edmonton this month

The wait is almost over! A brand-new fast-food spot is set to open in Edmonton this month, and its menu is completely vegan.

Odd Burger is gearing up to open its first Edmonton location at 336A Mayfield Common NW, and it’s hoping to be ready to open its doors on or around May 11.

Odd Burger revealed its plans for the first Edmonton location last year, but the time is almost nigh.

At the new location, Edmontonians can try out Odd Burger’s selection of vegan fast-food favourites such as burgers, fries, and shakes.

The huge menu offers plant-based alternatives to popular dishes, including breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and tacos.

One of the most popular menu items is its Famous Burger, made up of wheat and soy protein smash patties, house-made famous sauce, dairy-free cheese, onions, lettuce, and pickles, all stacked up on a toasted sesame bun.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger signed a representative agreement in 2022 to bring 36 locations to Alberta and BC.

As well as its YEG outpost, this vegan chain is set to open stores in Victoria in May and Ottawa in June.

Keep an eye on Odd Burger’s social media, where the official opening date will be announced.

Odd Burger

Address: 336A Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

