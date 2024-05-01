5 best Edmonton food events to check out in May

We hope you’re hungry. May is bringing a host of mouth-watering food events to Edmonton, and we have the lowdown on some of the biggest and best.

It’s shaping up to be a big month for foodies, with festivals, food tours, and so much more.

So, if you’re looking to lock down your May calendar, here are some of the biggest events taking place in Edmonton.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping-hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Edmonton

Drink beer on a street car

This series by The Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: May 16, 23, and 30, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person, buy tickets here

Summer vegan market

Get into the spirit of summer at the vegan market. Local vendors will offer a wide range of vegan treats and dishes to enjoy.

When: May 25, 2024

Where: North Glenora Community League – 13535 109A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

This brand-new food festival will see over 20 of the city’s finest food trucks gathering for the weekend. Foodies can gather under a huge heated tent to enjoy eats like Likkle Lemon, Smokehouse BBQ, Takopo, Black Sheep Eatery, and more.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Ice District Fan Park – 10104 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: May 25, 2024

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here