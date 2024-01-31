Freson Bros. to open a new Edmonton grocery store

A new community-owned grocery store is making its way to Edmonton.

Freson Bros, an Alberta-born grocery store chain, is set to open a brand-new location in Edmonton’s Glenora community.

The spot, which originated in Hinton back in 1955, focuses on locally grown products. As well as produce and pantry goods, the store will also house a bakery, deli and butcher.

The new space will have a new mezzanine level for 50 people and a commercial kitchen.

While an opening date for the Glenora Circle location has yet to be revealed, the store is hosting a community job fair on February 2, signalling that it shouldn’t be too long before Edmontonians can shop.

Freson Bros has 16 locations across Alberta, including one in Rabbit Hill at 5139 Mullen Road NW, which opened in 2021.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details on the exciting development.

Address: 10720 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

