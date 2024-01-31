Recent Edmonton restaurant closures to know about

The new year may have only just begun, but January saw some sad restaurant closures in Edmonton.

The industry can be a tricky business at the best of times, and, as a result, the food scene in YEG saw some casualties.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on which Edmonton spots closed their doors in January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg)

Popular soul food restaurant Northern Chicken announced in January that it would be closing down its 124th Street location.

“Our hearts are broken that it has come to this,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Luckily, its location at 104th Street NW is still open for business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisiana Purchase (@louisianapurchase_yeg)

Louisiana Purchase, a Cajun and Creole restaurant in North Edmonton, quietly closed its doors.

It first opened in 1989 and was known for dishes such as Louisiana Jambalaya, Gumbo and Catfish tacos.

The restaurant also had a rock n’ roll connection, as The Rolling Stones are rumoured to have ordered a dish made up of Louisiana Jambalaya, Creole shrimp, red beans and sausage when they performed in Edmonton in 1994. The dish was then renamed the “Satisfaction Plate.”