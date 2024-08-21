3 new grocery stores are opening in Edmonton soon

Edmonton is experiencing an influx of new grocery stores, and soon, getting the weekly shop done will be even easier for those in several communities.

From discount stores to artisan markets, here are the new grocery stores coming to the city soon.

FreshCo is coming to Edmonton’s southwest. A building permit for its Glenridding store was issued in May 2024. The store, which is expected to open later in 2024 or in 2025, will be around 40,000 square feet and is estimated to cost $7.7 million.

Address: 16705 – Rabbit Hill Road, Edmonton

L’OCA Quality Market opened its first location in Sherwood Park in May and is already planning a second location. L’OCA will take over the space previously occupied by Andy’s IGA in the west end.

The spot specializes in handmade pasta, pizza, baked goods, meat, cheese, and groceries.

Address: 9106 142nd Street, Edmonton

A new No Frills grocery store with a mezzanine is under construction in Edmonton’s Rosenthal neighbourhood. The $5.4 million project is expected to be completed in 2024 or 2025.

Address: 21546 92nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

With files from Laine Mitchell