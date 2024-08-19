A brand-new spot specializing in sushi and handmade desserts has just opened in Edmonton.

From the team behind popular Korean restaurant Hanjan, Sam’s offers made-to-order Inari sushi, desserts, and drinks from its location at 10538 82nd Avenue NW.

Inari sushi is a traditional snack made with seasoned and fried tofu pockets stuffed with sushi rice. At Sam’s, the sushi comes with a wide range of toppings, such as bulgogi, spicy pork, poke, gochujang salmon, imitation crab, and more.

Those with a sweet tooth will want to grab some of the spot’s freshly made desserts, such as cheesecake with a Biscoff crust in blueberry, strawberry, and red bean kinako flavours. Other crowd-pleasers include banana pudding and tiramisu.

Sam’s also offers plenty of delicious beverages, including matcha lattes, creamy sago with sago pearls, coconut milk, lychee jelly and popping boba, and freshly squeezed lemonade in a variety of flavours.

Sam’s is open from 11 am to 10 pm from Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sam’s

Address: 10538 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram