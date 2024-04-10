A new No Frills grocery store is being built in west Edmonton

FoodGrocery

Laine Mitchell
Apr 10 2024, 5:35 pm
A new spot to grab groceries is coming to Edmonton, with a No Frills location on the way for the west end.

According to the Alberta Projects website, the construction of a new No Frills location with a mezzanine is located within the Rosenthal neighbourhood of Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton’s general building permits list stated that the store will be at 21546 92nd Avenue NW, with the building permit being issued late last month for the $5.4 million project.

The Alberta Projects website added that it’s scheduled to be completed in the 2024-2025 time frame.

Daily Hive has reached out to Loblaws for more information but did not hear back at the time of publication.

