An early look inside L'OCA Quality Market in Sherwood Park and it's WILD

A huge market boasting freshly made grab-and-go food and two restaurants opens in Sherwood Park soon, and we got an early sneak peek inside.

L’OCA Quality Market will open its doors to the public at 340 Baseline Road on May 10. The 45,000-square-foot space will focus on quality goods such as hand-made pasta, pizza, baked goods, meat, cheese, and groceries and will also be home to a butcher, bakery, cafe, and flower shop.

Take a look at what shoppers can expect when they visit this huge store next week.

L’OCA aims to have the largest selection of in-house prepared grab-and-go foods of any Canadian grocery store that will be made fresh every day, as well as space to offer cooking classes to local foodies.

Alongside the market, L’OCA will be home to two full-service restaurants, Pyro and ORO. They will be headed by Top Chef Canada Winner Paul Moran and chefs Max Straczek, Nathan Guggenheimer, and Tony Tipping.

Pyro will focus on primal cuts and local ingredients that will be cooked over Canada’s largest indoor wood-burning grill, with offerings such as pizzas and rotisserie meats on the menu.

The second restaurant, ORO, will offer modern Italian fare, including fresh-cut pasta.

In addition to all the food and goodies to choose from, L’OCA Cellars is also opening its doors a little later this month for all your liquor needs.

If you are absolutely gaga for how the L’OCA Quality Market looks in Sherwood Park, we have some good news for you, with the market teasing, “Get ready to see us everywhere because two Edmonton locations are already in the works for 2025.”

We love to see it!

L’OCA Quality Market

Address: 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

With files from Charlie Hart