Andy's IGA is closing after almost 60 years in Edmonton

It’s the end of an era for Edmontonians as one of the city’s most longstanding grocery stores will close its doors this summer.

Andy’s IGA at 9106 142nd Street will close on July 31, 2024, after almost 60 years, as longtime owners Andy and Gerrie Taschuk are retiring.

For many in the community, the store is nostalgic. Google reviews for the west-end spot praised its “friendly staff” and “wonderful and welcoming” environment.

While it’s sad to see Andy’s IGA leaving the city for good, it’s not the end of the line for groceries in the space.

A new artisan market, L’OCA Quality Market, is set to take over from August 1, 2024.

L’OCA, which just opened its first location in Sherwood Park, specializes in handmade pasta, pizza, baked goods, meat, cheese, and groceries.

It also aims to have the largest selection of in-house prepared grab-and-go foods of any Canadian grocery store.

Address: 9106 142nd Street, Edmonton