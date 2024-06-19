A new spot to grab groceries is coming to Edmonton, with FreshCo coming to the city’s southwest.

According to the Alberta Projects website, construction is underway on FreshCo’s new Glenridding store at 16705 Rabbit Hill Road.

The huge new store will be around 40,000 square feet and is estimated to cost $7.7 million.

While a building permit for the new location was issued in May 2024, the store aims to be open later in 2024 or 2025.

The Glenridding FreshCo will be the eighth in the city. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new development!

FreshCo Glenridding

Address: 16705 – Rabbit Hill Road, Edmonton

