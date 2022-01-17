Edmonton is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once.

With more restaurant openings, there are even more places to try for the first time. The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Taking the risk out of your next dining experience, these are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try.

Aloha Poke & Grill

This new spot that specializes in poke and grilled meats has brought the flavours of Hawaii to Edmonton.

Aloha boasts classic sides of rice and macaroni salad compliment the freshly prepared grilled meats here, all made with staple sauces you’d find on the island. The poke comes with many different options to personalize it exactly to your taste. Even the breakfast here is unique, with ingredients like spam and Loco Moco gravy being served all day.

Address: 11315 174 Street NW, Edmonton

Jack’s Burger Shack

Pictures don’t do justice to the size of the burgers at this new Edmonton spot. Jack’s Burger Shack has 11 different burgers on the menu, all massive, and all delicious. There are options for standard burgers with familiar toppings, inventive vegetarian burgers, and unique creations with ingredients like peanut butter or cheese curds. If you have any room left, there’s several different side options and nine flavours of milkshakes, like the cinnamon toast crunch or the Darth Vader.

Address: 10354 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Smoke BBQ and Bar

Nestled in the heart of Edmonton is this new barbecue joint with smoked meats and signature cocktails. The barbecue staples are done right here, with smoked wings, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and more are all available with seven house-made barbecue sauces. Sides are the best part of any barbecue spot, and the macaroni and cheese, house made pickles, corn bread, baked beans, and so much more go perfectly with everything. Southern inspired cocktails to wash it all down will have you feeling like you’re in the American South.

Address: 10266 103 St NW, Edmonton

