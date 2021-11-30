A restaurant known for its massive burgers has opened in Edmonton

Get ready to chow down Edmonton. A restaurant known for its massive burgers has opened its first location in the city.

Jack’s Burger Shack in St. Albert has been in business for nearly a decade and has opened its first Edmonton restaurant in the downtown core at 10354 Jasper Avenue.

You might also like: Winter forecast for Edmonton: Prepare for a deep freeze

Check out tons of Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature this week

Edmonton mansion in Connor McDavid’s neighbourhood listed for $3.9M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacks Burger Shack (@jacksburgershack)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacks Burger Shack (@jacksburgershack)

Jack’s currently has nearly a dozen burgers to choose from on its menu, and they all come in monstrous sizes. We love to see it!

Their poutine and shakes are something to write home about too.

So no more little road trips to St. Albert to get your hands on their delicious burgers. But what the heck, why not check out both locations?