A restaurant known for its massive burgers has opened in Edmonton

Nov 30 2021, 5:20 pm
Get ready to chow down Edmonton. A restaurant known for its massive burgers has opened its first location in the city.

Jack’s Burger Shack in St. Albert has been in business for nearly a decade and has opened its first Edmonton restaurant in the downtown core at 10354 Jasper Avenue.

Jack’s currently has nearly a dozen burgers to choose from on its menu, and they all come in monstrous sizes. We love to see it!

Their poutine and shakes are something to write home about too.

So no more little road trips to St. Albert to get your hands on their delicious burgers. But what the heck, why not check out both locations?

