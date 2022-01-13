4 most exciting winter restaurant openings in Edmonton

Winter is here in Edmonton, and so are plenty of fantastic new restaurants.

A new year is time to try new places to eat, and thankfully there are several recently opened spots to warm and delight us.

Here are four exciting Edmonton restaurants to open this winter.

Known for their absolutely monstrous burgers, Jacks Burger Shack opened their first Edmonton location back in November. With 11 wild burger creations like the Quebecer and the All Shook Up (made with peanut butter), this is not your average cheeseburger spot. Enjoy any of them with one of Jack’s signature sides and shakes.

Address: 10354 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Hawaii has dishes and flavours we all know and love, but it can be hard to find them all in one restaurant dedicated to celebrating the culture. Aloha Hawaiian Poke & Grill is brand new to Edmonton and creates house-made pineapple sauce, teriyaki sauce, and more to make their Hawaiian-inspired grilled meats, vegetables, and poke dishes.

Address: 11315 174 Street, Edmonton

Not just one, but two of these popular bubble tea locations opened in Edmonton in early January. Xing Fu tang is extremely popular and has been rapidly expanding across Canada. They are best known for their Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, but Xing Fu Tang also has many other distinct must-try flavours.

Address:18483 Stony Plain Road, Calgary

Address: 3955 Calgary Trail, Calgary

There’s no way we would leave off the November openings for the Edmonton locations of DJ Khaled’s extremely successful wing franchise, Another Wing. There’s over 150 of these franchise locations now across three countries, so people are definitely into the concept. The wings are delicious and the names are fun, so don’t play yourself and check it out!

Address: 14206 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Address: 10243 107 Street NW, Edmonton

