Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals.

The people here are diverse and that means you can find a wide variety of different foods across the city.

Starting January 13, and running until January 23, Edmonton’s Chinatown Dining Week is back for its fifth year.

This year, 18 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, with seven of them being new to the festival. It’s the most participating businesses they have ever had, and a great sign during these difficult times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinatown Dining Week (@eatyegchinatown)

This festival allows people to try the different delicious cuisines, and it gives the restaurants involved a chance to share them. The Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton is an annual highlight for the food lovers that live here.

Each restaurant has chosen to feature either a $10 or $18 dollar special for customers to order. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.

Here is a list of all the businesses taking part in Chinatown Dining Week.

Dine-In Only

Address: 10602 97 St NW, Edmonton

Gui Lin Noodle House



Address: 10626 97 St NW, Edmonton

Facebook

Pick-Up Only

Emperor’s Palace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emperor’s Palace • Edmonton (@emperorspalaceyeg)

Address: 10638 100 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimfatmarketyeg

Address: 9905 107 Ave NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chongqing Liuyishou Hotpot YEG (@liuyishou.hotpot.yeg)

Address: 9700 105 Ave NW #168, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macarons & Goodies (@macaronsandgoodies)

Address: 10548 101 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Address: 10023 107 Ave NW, Edmonton

Address: 10552 97 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spirit Bistro 豐味 (@spiritbistro)

Address: 10824 97 St Unit # 3 NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Dine-In and Pick-Up Available

Address: 10011 106 Ave NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Express Hot Pot (@asianexpresshotpot)

Address: 10586 100 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

China Marble Restaurant

Address: 10566 97 St NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Co Chin Saigon’s Kitchen (@cochinsaigon)

Address: 10632 100 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Noodle House (@kingnoodlehouse)

Address: 10613 97 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee House Korean Restaurant (@leehouseedmonton)

Address: 10704 97 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Tea Bar Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEA BAR CAFE 🍺🍷🎤10640-98st.ed (@tea_bar_cafe)

Address: 10640 98 St NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Moth Cafe (@themothcafe)

Address: 9449 Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai & Lao Cuisine. (@syphayrestaurant)

Address: 9441 Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Instagram

Chinatown Dining Week

Where: Various locations

When: January 13 to 23

Price: $10 and $18 specials

Instagram