Chinatown Dining Week kicks off this week in Edmonton

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jan 12 2022, 5:52 pm
@eatyegchinatown/Instagram

Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals.

The people here are diverse and that means you can find a wide variety of different foods across the city.

Starting January 13, and running until January 23, Edmonton’s Chinatown Dining Week is back for its fifth year.

This year, 18 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, with seven of them being new to the festival. It’s the most participating businesses they have ever had, and a great sign during these difficult times.

This festival allows people to try the different delicious cuisines, and it gives the restaurants involved a chance to share them. The Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton is an annual highlight for the food lovers that live here.

Each restaurant has chosen to feature either a $10 or $18 dollar special for customers to order. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.

Here is a list of all the businesses taking part in Chinatown Dining Week.

Dine-In Only

97 Hot Pot

Address: 10602 97 St NW, Edmonton

Gui Lin Noodle House


Address: 10626 97 St NW, Edmonton

Pick-Up Only

Emperor’s Palace

Address: 10638 100 St NW, Edmonton

Kim Fat Market

 

Address: 9905 107 Ave NW, Edmonton

Liuyishou Hot Pot

Address: 9700 105 Ave NW #168, Edmonton

Macarons & Goodies

Address: 10548 101 St NW, Edmonton

Namaste India

Address: 10023 107 Ave NW, Edmonton

Shan Shan Bakery

Address: 10552 97 St NW, Edmonton

Spirit Bistro

 

Address: 10824 97 St Unit # 3 NW, Edmonton

Dine-In and Pick-Up Available

All Happy Family

Address: 10011 106 Ave NW, Edmonton

Asian Express Hot Pot

Address: 10586 100 St NW, Edmonton

China Marble Restaurant

Address: 10566 97 St NW, Edmonton

Co Chin Saigon

Address: 10632 100 St NW, Edmonton

King Noodle House Pho Hoang

 

Address: 10613 97 St NW, Edmonton

Lee House Korean Restaurant

Address: 10704 97 St NW, Edmonton

Tea Bar Cafe

Address: 10640 98 St NW, Edmonton

The Moth Cafe

 

Address: 9449 Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Syphay

Address: 9441 Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Chinatown Dining Week

Where: Various locations
When: January 13 to 23
Price: $10 and $18 specials

