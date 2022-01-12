Chinatown Dining Week kicks off this week in Edmonton
Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals.
The people here are diverse and that means you can find a wide variety of different foods across the city.
Starting January 13, and running until January 23, Edmonton’s Chinatown Dining Week is back for its fifth year.
This year, 18 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, with seven of them being new to the festival. It’s the most participating businesses they have ever had, and a great sign during these difficult times.
This festival allows people to try the different delicious cuisines, and it gives the restaurants involved a chance to share them. The Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton is an annual highlight for the food lovers that live here.
Each restaurant has chosen to feature either a $10 or $18 dollar special for customers to order. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.
Here is a list of all the businesses taking part in Chinatown Dining Week.
Dine-In Only
97 Hot Pot
Address: 10602 97 St NW, Edmonton
Gui Lin Noodle House
Address: 10626 97 St NW, Edmonton
Pick-Up Only
Emperor’s Palace
Address: 10638 100 St NW, Edmonton
Kim Fat Market
Address: 9905 107 Ave NW, Edmonton
Liuyishou Hot Pot
Address: 9700 105 Ave NW #168, Edmonton
Macarons & Goodies
Address: 10548 101 St NW, Edmonton
Namaste India
Address: 10023 107 Ave NW, Edmonton
Shan Shan Bakery
Address: 10552 97 St NW, Edmonton
Spirit Bistro
Address: 10824 97 St Unit # 3 NW, Edmonton
Dine-In and Pick-Up Available
All Happy Family
Address: 10011 106 Ave NW, Edmonton
Asian Express Hot Pot
Address: 10586 100 St NW, Edmonton
China Marble Restaurant
Address: 10566 97 St NW, Edmonton
Co Chin Saigon
Address: 10632 100 St NW, Edmonton
King Noodle House Pho Hoang
Address: 10613 97 St NW, Edmonton
Lee House Korean Restaurant
Address: 10704 97 St NW, Edmonton
Tea Bar Cafe
Address: 10640 98 St NW, Edmonton
The Moth Cafe
Address: 9449 Jasper Ave, Edmonton
Syphay
Address: 9441 Jasper Ave, Edmonton
Chinatown Dining Week
Where: Various locations
When: January 13 to 23
Price: $10 and $18 specials