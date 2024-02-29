Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

These are the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 29 2024, 9:37 pm
Logan Patterson/Logic Realty │ Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton.

These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in YEG right now, from a stunning waterfront property to a River Valley mansion with a nanny room.

10. 12511 Grand View Drive NW

most expensive edmonton

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,350,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,158 square feet

9. 11 Wellington Crescent NW

most expensive edmonton

Sally Munro/Century 21 Masters

  • Asking price: $3,498,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 5,062 square feet

8. 3110 41st Avenue NW

most expensive edmonton

Nicholas J. Golden/Re/Max Professionals

  • Asking price: $3,750,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 3,479 square feet

7. 9041 Saskatchewan Drive NW

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Asking price: $4,298,000
  • Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 5,665 square feet

6. 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

most expensive edmonton

Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,598,000
  • Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 4,600 square feet

5. #14 3466 Keswick Boulevard SW

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $4,699,000
  • Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 9,280 square feet

4. 9616 Riverside Drive NW

most expensive edmonton

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,895,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,603 square feet

3. 19103 Ellerslie Road SW

Ryan B. Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $5,499,900
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,186 square feet

2. 9610 167th Street SW

most expensive edmonton

Art P. Kominek/Remax River City

  • Asking price: $5,999,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 3,197 square feet

1. 1730 Ellerslie Road SW

Kevin Weitzel

  • Asking price: $7,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!

Which one of these homes would you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.

