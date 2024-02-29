These are the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home currently for sale in Edmonton.

These are the 10 most expensive houses on the market in YEG right now, from a stunning waterfront property to a River Valley mansion with a nanny room.

Asking price: $3,350,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,158 square feet

Asking price: $3,498,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

5,062 square feet

Asking price: $3,750,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

3,479 square feet

Asking price: $4,298,000

Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

5,665 square feet

Asking price: $4,598,000

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

4,600 square feet

Asking price: $4,699,000

Six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

9,280 square feet

Asking price: $4,895,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,603 square feet

Asking price: $5,499,900

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,186 square feet

Asking price: $5,999,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house

3,197 square feet

Asking price: $7,000,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!