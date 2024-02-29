Municipalities near Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

If you’re looking for a new job, consider expanding your search area, as a number of municipalities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a small, friendly city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement. Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for four positions right now, including an engineering lead and a deputy chief administrative officer/chief financial officer.

Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan. More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park. Jobs: It’s hiring for 18 roles in a number of positions, including a heavy-duty mechanic and several preschool teacher and summer camp instructor positions.

Named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes, Strathcona County offers a comprehensive benefits package including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

The Town of Stony Plain, located west of Edmonton, is a tight-knit community offering an affordable cost of living while still being close to all city amenities. Jobs: It is hiring for 20 positions right now, including a youth mentor, a senior financial analyst, and multiple positions at the town’s golf course.

Competitive compensation and benefits package, professional development opportunities, employee health and wellness benefits, work-life balance including flextime and alternate work schedules. More: Learn more on its website.

Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life. Jobs: There are a variety of jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including an arborist, a firefighter/paramedic, a business license administrator, and more.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery. Jobs: There are 18 jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert, including a utilities engineer position, mail clerk, and an aquatics fitness instructor, among others.

The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.” More: Learn more here.

Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community. Jobs: Four job positions are currently open with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a facilities attendant, an engineering summer student, a roads operator, and a program coordinator.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton. Jobs: It’s hiring for six positions in various fields, including a community development coordinator and IT desktop support.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more on its website.

