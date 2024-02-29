VentureJobs

Feb 29 2024, 6:43 pm
Municipalities near Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries
@livebeaumont/Instagram │ @thecityofleduc/Instagram

If you’re looking for a new job, consider expanding your search area, as a number of municipalities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Beaumont

 

  • Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a small, friendly city with its charming downtown core and a rich history of French settlement.
  • Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for four positions right now, including an engineering lead and a deputy chief administrative officer/chief financial officer.
  • Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.
  • More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County

 

  • Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for 18 roles in a number of positions, including a heavy-duty mechanic and several preschool teacher and summer camp instructor positions.
  • Perks: Named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes, Strathcona County offers a comprehensive benefits package including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Stony Plain

  • Who: The Town of Stony Plain, located west of Edmonton, is a tight-knit community offering an affordable cost of living while still being close to all city amenities.
  • Jobs: It is hiring for 20 positions right now, including a youth mentor, a senior financial analyst, and multiple positions at the town’s golf course.
  • Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits package, professional development opportunities, employee health and wellness benefits, work-life balance including flextime and alternate work schedules.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Leduc

 

  • Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
  • Jobs: There are a variety of jobs to be found with the City of Leduc right now, including an arborist, a firefighter/paramedic, a business license administrator, and more.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

St. Albert

 

  • Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
  • Jobs: There are 18 jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert, including a utilities engineer position, mail clerk, and an aquatics fitness instructor, among others.
  • Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
  • More: Learn more here.

Spruce Grove

  • Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
  • Jobs: Four job positions are currently open with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a facilities attendant, an engineering summer student, a roads operator, and a program coordinator.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

Fort Saskatchewan

 

  • Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for six positions in various fields, including a community development coordinator and IT desktop support.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Morinville

  • Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
  • Jobs: Morinville has several job positions available right now, including a community peace officer and 13 seasonal labourer positions.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.
