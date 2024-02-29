12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 1 to 3
March has quickly come around, and even though it’s looking like a frosty weekend, there are tons of fantastic things to do in Edmonton that’ll keep you warm and toasty.
From a Taylor Swift-themed market to dinosaurs at the Muttart Conservatory, check out these 12 incredible things to do this weekend in YEG.
Hello Pretty Eras Tour — Swiftie Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all Swifties! The Hello Pretty Eras Tour – Swiftie Market, is coming to the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this weekend. This event will be a dream come true for Swifties, with more than 60 vendors, friendship bracelet making, photo ops, and more.
When: Saturday, March 2, from 4 to 9 pm and Sunday, March 3, from noon to 5 pm
Where: The Enjoy Centre — 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Cost: $6.64 general admission; get tickets here
Immersive Disney Animation
View this post on Instagram
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy!
View this post on Instagram
What: Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Edmonton this weekend, and he just might inspire fans to help save the world. This weekend, Nye will guide the audience through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning educator will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.
When: March 2, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 11455 — 87th Avenue NW
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers
View this post on Instagram
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this weekend as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins!
When: March 3 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $165 each; get them here
See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this February at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Barbie will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, March 2
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Go tobogganing
What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during winter, and all of this snowfall makes for the perfect time to enjoy it! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. There is also an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
SkirtsAfire Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.
When: February 29 to March 10
Where: Venues in Old Strathcona
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
The Sound of Music
View this post on Instagram
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.
When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Indigenous Storytelling Series at Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: This weekend, check out Fort Edmonton Park’s brand-new Indigenous Storytelling Series. Stay cozy inside a Tipi while a storyteller shares captivating tales in the Indigenous storytelling tradition. Learn the importance of the relationship between culture, Indigenous storytelling, oral history, and modern forms of storytelling. Each program will have curated stories for the season.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $20 adult admission; get tickets here
Check out dinosaurs at the Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: A visit to the Muttart Conservatory is always a treat and a prehistoric new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city. “Giants in the Mist” is a celebration of plants, larger-than-life pollinators, and prehistoric dinosaurs.
There will be activities for all ages this Family Day, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician roving through the mist, dino-mite crafts, sensory play, a scavenger hunt, and more!
When: Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory
Cost: $14.95 regular adult admission