12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: March 1 to 3

March has quickly come around, and even though it’s looking like a frosty weekend, there are tons of fantastic things to do in Edmonton that’ll keep you warm and toasty.

From a Taylor Swift-themed market to dinosaurs at the Muttart Conservatory, check out these 12 incredible things to do this weekend in YEG.

What: Calling all Swifties! The Hello Pretty Eras Tour – Swiftie Market, is coming to the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this weekend. This event will be a dream come true for Swifties, with more than 60 vendors, friendship bracelet making, photo ops, and more.

When: Saturday, March 2, from 4 to 9 pm and Sunday, March 3, from noon to 5 pm

Where: The Enjoy Centre — 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $6.64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Edmonton this weekend, and he just might inspire fans to help save the world. This weekend, Nye will guide the audience through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning educator will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium 11455 — 87th Avenue NW

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this weekend as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins!

When: March 3 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $165 each; get them here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this February at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Barbie will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, March 2

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during winter, and all of this snowfall makes for the perfect time to enjoy it! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. There is also an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.

When: March 2 to 31

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: This weekend, check out Fort Edmonton Park’s brand-new Indigenous Storytelling Series. Stay cozy inside a Tipi while a storyteller shares captivating tales in the Indigenous storytelling tradition. Learn the importance of the relationship between culture, Indigenous storytelling, oral history, and modern forms of storytelling. Each program will have curated stories for the season.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until March 24

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $20 adult admission; get tickets here

What: A visit to the Muttart Conservatory is always a treat and a prehistoric new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city. “Giants in the Mist” is a celebration of plants, larger-than-life pollinators, and prehistoric dinosaurs.

There will be activities for all ages this Family Day, such as airbrush tattoos, a magician roving through the mist, dino-mite crafts, sensory play, a scavenger hunt, and more!

When: Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: $14.95 regular adult admission