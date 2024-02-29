These are the most picturesque universities in Canada

Yes, universities are for hitting the books, but it doesn’t hurt to have a beautiful campus to look at when you need a break.

While Canadian universities have made plenty of rankings, naming them as some of the best, most prestigious schools in the world, something students might consider is the lay of the land.

Is the university drab, with no green spaces to relax in between classes? Are the buildings just slabs of concrete, or do they have character to excite you to go to your lectures?

Thankfully, as much as Canadian universities have brains, many are also incredibly stunning. Even if you’re not a prospective student, they’re perfect for the gram.

Here are the most picturesque universities in Canada.

Bishop’s University

This liberal arts university is located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, with scenic views of the Massawippi rivers. The Gothic Revival period influences the campus and houses some of the province’s most historic buildings.

University of British Columbia

BC is known for its mountain views, and UBC’s campus certainly doesn’t disappoint. If you’re stressed about exam season, walking across Wyman Plaza and breathing in the fresh ocean air is perfect to clear your head.

Royal Roads University

Located on Vancouver Island’s Hatley Park National Historic Site, this university is a picturesque oasis for studies. Take a brain break by strolling through the Japanese garden, accessible to students and tourists alike, for free.

McGill University

McGill’s campus is the place to be if you want to feel like you’re in a movie. It was a filming location for X-Men: Days of Futures Past. Its buildings ooze character and will make you feel like you’re attending Hogwarts.

University of Toronto

UofT is expansive, with its St. George campus being the most recognized. If you admire architecture, the institute’s Romanesque and Gothic Revival buildings will undoubtedly have you taking photos with your phone.

Mount Royal University

This university campus thrives in warm weather. Soak up the sun by the pond or watch a concert at its incredible outdoor amphitheatre.

Dalhousie University

This university’s campus will make you feel like you stepped back in time with its regal buildings. It’s still picturesque even in the cold Nova Scotia winters.