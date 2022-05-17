A home with a water view is lovely, but a massive mansion with a nanny room, a lap pool, and a theatre room with a water view too? We are into that.

That’s what a newly listed home on Zoocasa is offering, and if you got $4.8 million bucks just sitting around, you can snag it for yourself.

Let’s check out what this more than 7,600-square-foot home at 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW has to offer, shall we?

Backing onto the Edmonton River Valley, the two-storey walkout offers a hefty five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The main floor holds a stunning grand foyer, an open-style kitchen and a nanny suite with a bedroom complete with a four-piece ensuite, sitting area and a den. Sign us up!

There’s plenty of great entertaining space on the upper level with a wet bar, sitting area, access to the HUGE rooftop deck that of course, has a hot tub and just dazzling views of the River Valley.

The primary bedroom has soaring 14-foot ceilings, a five-piece spa-like ensuite and a large walk-in closet.

The walkout level is where the party can really start, holding a unique theatre room, games area, wine cellar and three additional bedrooms with ensuites.

This floor also leads to the extensively landscaped and manicured backyard that has another hot tub, lap pool and tiered patio.

Additional highlights of the home include its triple-car garage with custom cabinetry, heated flooring and a $250,000 mechanical room.

Just look at those massive windows and seemingly endless patio space. This is THE mansion for those summer backyard parties, 100%!