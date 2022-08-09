Spending time around the Edmonton River Valley is always a treat, and one of the most expensive homes for sale in YEG offers the chance to live right near it.

Located at 12511 Grad View Drive NW, it’s listed for a cool $4,295,000 and boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms across its more than 7,400 sq ft of living space.

It has three full levels of indoor and outdoor luxury living — just look at how slick and sleek this home looks inside and out!

The pool looks downright perfect, and you can access it either from the backyard or the downstairs living room. How incredible!

The home also has a sauna, elevator, a 15-foot floating Statuario marble kitchen island, and huge sliding doors leading you to the outdoor entertaining space.

There is so much natural light in the home it’s crazy. Imagine walking barefoot through the kitchen at sunrise to get your morning coffee with the beautiful light reflecting all around. We almost can’t believe!