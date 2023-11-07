These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton right now, from a stunning waterfront property to a home that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

Asking price: $3,250,000

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,165 square feet

Asking price: $3,250,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house

4,110 square feet

Asking price: $3,499,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

3,479 square feet

Asking price: $3,795,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,158 square feet

Asking price: $4,298,000

Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house

5,665 square feet

Asking price: $4,598,000

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

4,600 square feet

Asking price: $4,699,900

Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,254 square feet

Asking price: $4,895,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,603 square feet

Asking price: $5,395,000

Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house

5,273 square feet

Asking price: $6,900,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!

