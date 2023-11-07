These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now
Nov 7 2023, 11:17 pm
Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now with an extra $100,000 to spare.
These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton right now, from a stunning waterfront property to a home that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.
183 Windermere Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,250,000
- Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,165 square feet
9028 Valleyview Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,250,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 4,110 square feet
3110 41st Avenue NW
- Asking price: $3,499,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 3,479 square feet
12511 Grand View Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,795,000
- Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 4,158 square feet
9041 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,298,000
- Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
- 5,665 square feet
- Asking price: $4,598,000
- Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
- 4,600 square feet
9213 97th Street NW
- Asking price: $4,699,900
- Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 4,254 square feet
9691 Riverside Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,895,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,603 square feet
9020 Valleyview Drive NW
- Asking price: $5,395,000
- Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 5,273 square feet
1730 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $6,900,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 2,180 square feet
So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!
Which one of these homes would you buy? Let us know in the comments.