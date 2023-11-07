Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now

Allison Stephen
Nov 7 2023, 11:17 pm
These are the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now
Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford Edmonton’s most expensive home listed on the market right now with an extra $100,000 to spare.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton right now, from a stunning waterfront property to a home that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

183 Windermere Drive NW

This $3.25M Edmonton mansion looks like it's from a fancy fairy tale (PHOTOS)

Stefanie R. Seidel/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $3,250,000
  • Five-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,165 square feet

9028 Valleyview Drive NW

Robby Halabi/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $3,250,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 4,110 square feet

3110 41st Avenue NW

Nicholas J. Golden/Re/Max Professionals

  • Asking price: $3,499,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 3,479 square feet

12511 Grand View Drive NW

A Look Inside: One of most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton for $4.3M (PHOTOS)

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $3,795,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,158 square feet

9041 Saskatchewan Drive NW

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

  • Asking price: $4,298,000
  • Five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house
  • 5,665 square feet

8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

A Look Inside: Edmonton River Valley mansion with a nanny room for $4.8M (PHOTOS)

Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,598,000
  • Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 4,600 square feet

9213 97th Street NW

expensive Edmonton

David Higgs

  • Asking price: $4,699,900
  • Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,254 square feet

9691 Riverside Drive NW

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,895,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,603 square feet

9020 Valleyview Drive NW

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $5,395,000
  • Five-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 5,273 square feet

1730 Ellerslie Road SW

expensive Edmonton

Kevin Weitzel

  • Asking price: $6,900,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. Even if we aren’t sitting on millions of dollars, they sure are pretty to look at!

Which one of these homes would you buy? Let us know in the comments.


