This $3.25M Edmonton mansion looks like it's from a fancy fairy tale (PHOTOS)

If you are on the hunt for a mansion that looks like it is straight out of a fairy tale and you have some deep pockets, we found a pad in Edmonton that is right for you!

Located at 183 Windermere Drive NW, the house boasts some heavy French chateau architecture and holds five bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with its listing price of $3,250,000.

The home also sits on a massive 20,000-square-foot lot, giving you plenty of room to enjoy the backyard and admire the home, which was built this year.

Its listing even calls the home “The Enchanted,” so you know this place means royal business!

The grand triple-arches entry will dazzle your visitors and lead you to a seating area that’s joined by a carved stone gas fireplace, white oak luxury vinyl plank and 10-foot ceilings.

The kitchen has a split island design, a custom hood fan, zellige tile, and a large butler’s pantry.

On the second floor of the home, you can find the owner’s wing, complete with dual bathing rooms, a walk-in closet, and even a fireplace.

The mansion also has not one but two balconies, a five-car garage, a hidden wine cellar, and a third-story loft, perfect for reading and hosting friends and family.

If everything we listed isn’t enough for you, this mega mansion in southwest Edmonton also has a covered deck with an outdoor pizza oven, a patio heater, and a future golf simulator. Sounds like the perfect backyard to throw a housewarming party in!