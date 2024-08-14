The wait is finally over! Leopold’s Tavern has just opened its second Edmonton location in the southside.

The neighbourhood pub chain, which originated in Regina, has officially opened its Orchards location at 2580 66th Street SW.

Offering an extensive menu of bar food in a comfortable and relaxed setting, Leopold’s Tavern – or Leo’s as it is commonly known – offers tons of weekly deals from Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday, as well as handhelds, appetizers, and a ton of poutine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

If you’re up for a challenge, the chain is home to the enormous punchbowl poutine, which includes five pounds of French fries, a pound of cheese curds, and a litre of gravy.

Leo’s has over 20 locations across Canada, including Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Victoria. It opened its first Edmonton outpost on Whyte Avenue in 2021.

Will you be checking out the new space?

Address: 2580 66th Street SW, Edmonton

Instagram