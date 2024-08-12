Chick-fil-A is opening its first Edmonton location this week

The wait is finally over! Chick-fil-A is set to open its first Edmonton location, and it’s coming very, very soon.

The Georgia-based chicken restaurant will officially open to the public on August 15 at its first Alberta location, in West Edmonton Mall.

Albertans will be able to get their first taste of Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, as well as chicken strips, nuggets, hand-spun milkshakes, and more.

For a limited time only at WEM, diners can also try a Chick-fil-A fan-favourite: the Peach Milkshake.

While the spot won’t have a dine-in space, the new Chick-fil-A forms part of the food court and has plenty of cafeteria-style seating.

The US chain is making big moves in Alberta. It aims to open 20 restaurants in the province by 2030, with the WEM location being the first. Chick-fil-A has also confirmed another two YEG outposts at South Edmonton Common and The Meadows, both slated to open in 2025.

Calgary won’t be missing out on the action either, with a location set to open on Macleod Trail next year.

