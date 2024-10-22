Popular Prairies-based pub chain Leopold’s Tavern is gearing up to open a brand-new Edmonton location.

Just months after opening its second YEG outpost, Leopold’s Tavern has revealed it will be opening its third spot in the city

This time, Leo’s, as it’s colloquially known, will be heading to the Heritage Valley neighbourhood, with the new outpost slated to open in early 2025.

Leo’s offers a huge menu of classic bar food in a relaxed, casual setting. It also offers tons of weekly deals, from Taco Tuesday to Wing Wednesday and over-the-top poutines.

If you’re up for a challenge, the chain is home to the enormous punchbowl poutine, which includes five pounds of French fries, a pound of cheese curds, and a litre of gravy.

Leo’s has over 20 locations across Canada, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Victoria. It opened its first Edmonton outpost on Whyte Avenue in 2021 and opened its Orchards eatery earlier this year.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the new spot.

Address: 2861 – 119A Street SW, Edmonton

Instagram