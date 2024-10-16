A brand-new dessert bar with hundreds of options has just opened in Edmonton.

Crumb Bar has set up shop at 17024 95th Avenue inside Pizza 73, and aims to redefine dessert with a “fresh, creative twist.”

Each of its signature dessert cups features delicious sweet treats such as cake, cookie dough, upside-down pies, and mini pancakes. They are then loaded with toppings such as marinated strawberries, whipped cream, crushed cereal, vanilla custard, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrumbBar – YEG Dessert Bar (@crumb.bar)

There are plenty of signature desserts to try, including the Brulee Bar, which features vanilla cake, marinated strawberries, vanilla custard, and torched sugar, and the Life of Pie with pie, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, salted caramel, and cinnamon streusel crumb.

Of course, you are also able to fully customize your dessert by choosing your own warm base and adding your preferred layers and toppings. With hundreds of different combinations available, you’ll be able to mix and match unique concoctions with every visit.

Crumb Bar is open from 4 to 10 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.

Address: 17024 95th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram