One of Edmonton’s most popular fried chicken spots has just reopened in a new location.

After closing its doors at its OG outpost this summer, Waffle Bird officially has a new home, taking over the old Ohana Donuterie space at 10347 80th Avenue NW.

Not only does Waffle Bird now have some shiny, new digs, but the move has also meant the restaurant has been able to introduce indoor seating, just in time for the winter.

If you’re a longtime fan of the eatery, the menu has been expanded with some new sweet and savoury dishes, but it is still packed with perfectly crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle platters to enjoy.

One of the new additions is the Korean-inspired K-Bird, which has gochujang, kimchi slaw, sesame seeds, and cluck sauce.

For those itching for a sweet treat, diners will also be able to get their hands on a selection of donuts and waffles from Woahnuts.

The new location will be open from 11 am to 8 pm, Wednesday through Sunday.

Address: 10347 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

