K-Days is almost here!

Running from July 21 to 30 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds, it also means some fun eating is just a week away.

Sure, the Calgary Stampede is known for its wild Midway foods to try, but K-Days food is no slouch. It might even be better. This year, both Alberta events also share many of the same vendors (in case you want to eat mustard ice cream in BOTH cities).

This year’s K-Days’ new food items are going to be incredible, with some traditional eats as well as excellent new options. It’s one of the best food events on the calendar all year in YEG so try as many of these vendors out.

From sweet to salty, here are more than 25 new food dishes to look for at this year’s K-Days.

Sweet Category

Pink lemonade ice cream

UFO ice cream

Oreo fried cheesecake

Little donut sundae

Cotton candy lightsaber

Habanero cherry ice cream taco

Mustard ice cream

Ketchup ice cream

Dutch mini pancakes

Halo halo

Savoury Category

Falafel perogies

Corn ribs

Kool-Aid chicken burger

Quesabirria ramen

Giant squid

Extreme Zeus poutine

Peanut butter pickle dog

Peanut butter corndog

Asian shrimp chip nachos

Pepperoni pizza grilled cheese

Beverage Category

Masala shikanji

Pina colada smoothie

Mango coconut lucky ducky bucky

Mini donut lemonade

Street corn lemonade

Spicy pickle lemonade

Check out some of these super interesting foods when the fun event rolls through Edmonton. Make sure to go to any of the amazing concerts lined up during the 10-day event as well.