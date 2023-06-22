K-Days 2023: New food announced for the 10-day Edmonton event
K-Days is almost here!
Running from July 21 to 30 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds, it also means some fun eating is just a week away.
Sure, the Calgary Stampede is known for its wild Midway foods to try, but K-Days food is no slouch. It might even be better. This year, both Alberta events also share many of the same vendors (in case you want to eat mustard ice cream in BOTH cities).
This year’s K-Days’ new food items are going to be incredible, with some traditional eats as well as excellent new options. It’s one of the best food events on the calendar all year in YEG so try as many of these vendors out.
From sweet to salty, here are more than 25 new food dishes to look for at this year’s K-Days.
Sweet Category
- Pink lemonade ice cream
- UFO ice cream
- Oreo fried cheesecake
- Little donut sundae
- Cotton candy lightsaber
- Habanero cherry ice cream taco
- Mustard ice cream
- Ketchup ice cream
- Dutch mini pancakes
- Halo halo
Savoury Category
- Falafel perogies
- Corn ribs
- Kool-Aid chicken burger
- Quesabirria ramen
- Giant squid
- Extreme Zeus poutine
- Peanut butter pickle dog
- Peanut butter corndog
- Asian shrimp chip nachos
- Pepperoni pizza grilled cheese
Beverage Category
- Masala shikanji
- Pina colada smoothie
- Mango coconut lucky ducky bucky
- Mini donut lemonade
- Street corn lemonade
- Spicy pickle lemonade
Check out some of these super interesting foods when the fun event rolls through Edmonton. Make sure to go to any of the amazing concerts lined up during the 10-day event as well.