Best take-out food in Edmonton you need to start ordering

If the cold weather has you looking for the best take-out food in Edmonton, we have the options to make that always-hard decision an easy one.

There are so many great bars and restaurants in YEG, and many of them are providing the same amazing food we love as take-out to enjoy right in our homes. Some places have crafted new dishes, while others still offer iconic favourites.

It can feel overwhelming going through menu after menu, wondering what you’re in the mood for, and wondering where to take a chance.

Relieving that pressure, here are six places that offer the best take-out food in Edmonton.

It’s not always open, operating as a temporary pop-up, but get your hands on this food when they’re operating.

It even just placed a spot on Canada’s Best New Takeout list!

Operating inside the Whiskeyjack Art House, this new concept focuses on Indigenous traditions and flavours. Chef Scott Jonathan Iserhoff creates inventive dishes unique to most cities’ culinary landscapes, like stuffed squash blossoms, dressed garden tomatoes, or the much-loved Three Berry BBQ Brisket Sandwich.

Chinese food has always been a popular takeout option because it’s delicious and it travels extremely well.

852 Hong Kong Cafe is one of the best spots for Chinese food in Edmonton, and they have a value takeout menu with delicious items at a great price. Any order placed containing three or more items, such as the Peking-style pork chops, braised tofu, or deep-fried pork ribs with peach, will also come with rice, a choice of soup, and a mango dessert.

Address: 3040 Calgary Trail NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-440-1328

There should always be a fried chicken spot on every list highlighting take-out food.

This brand is known for its spicy and screaming hot flavours and a fan-favourite — mustard fried chicken.

Classic fried chicken sandwiches are also available for take-out, but so are items like the Donair Fried Chicken Sandwich, BLT Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Dorito Mac and Cheese, to name a few.

Address: 10184 104th Street, Edmonton

Is there anything better than digging into a platter of different tacos, surrounded by sides that are made in-house?

Choose your taco with unique toppings — fried fish, chicken tinga, battered prawns, grilled beef, confit pork, or vegan — and dig in! It doesn’t need to be Taco Tuesday to order from Rosztido, because they’re open every day except for Sunday.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-0911

If you’re searching for the best take-out food in Edmonton, you are likely to start with the pizza options.

Serving huge Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.

Made in a deep-dish style, the signature pizzas at High Dough have tons of fresh toppings. If you’re feeling creative, you can even go ahead and build your own however you’d like.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Specializing in these tasty sandwiches, small bites, and pho noodle soup, this is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic recipes in YEG.

Small bites include classic and modern items like pork spring rolls, chicken salad rolls, green onion pancakes, and peach shrimp, to name a few.

Whether you’re sick, cold, or hungry, not many things beat banh mi sandwiches and hot pho at home.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

