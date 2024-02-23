YEG Exotic opens a brand-new Edmonton location

If you’re a sucker for some delicious imported drinks and snacks, Edmonton has just got a brand-new store dedicated to showcasing the best from around the world.

YEG Exotic, a purveyor of endless drinks, snack foods and candy from far and wide, has just opened its third location at Station Park on Whyte Avenue.

The store stocks every conceivable flavour and variation of drinks like Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, and Mountain Dew that aren’t widely available in Canada, as well as products from Dunkin Donuts.

Snack fiends will be keen to get their hands on the incredible array of cereals, candy and chips with goods usually only found in countries including the US, UK, Australia, Thailand, China, Japan, and so much more.

The store even stocks a complete collection of the infamous hot sauces used for the popular “Hot Ones” YouTube series, if you fancy playing along at home.

YEG Exotic also has locations at 5027 118th Avenue and 5940 104th Street.

Address: 109 – 8115 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

