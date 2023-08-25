7 fantastic ideas for your next fall staycation in Edmonton

Everyone needs to kick back and relax every once in a while, but sometimes, work, life, and financial demands can make it hard to escape the city, so we’ve collected some fun and unique staycation ideas to try in Edmonton that will no doubt leave you feeling refreshed.

No matter your budget, we’ve got ideas that won’t cost you a dollar to places that are a splurge if you’re looking to treat yourself.

You can try these any time, so you can start your mini vacation as early as this weekend!

Act like a tourist

Be a stranger in your own city for a day and visit some of the more apparent places visitors are attracted to. From walking tours of the Alberta Legislature and a trip to the Royal Alberta Museum to viewing the stunning Muttart Conservatory, Edmonton has plenty of tourist attractions worth checking out. You never know; you might learn something new!

We are blessed in Edmonton to have a vast range of accessible walking trails that almost make you feel as if you’re in the middle of the wilderness. You don’t have to go far to get in touch with nature in this city, and we’ve rounded up some of the best hiking spots for your next fall adventure.

Edmonton has a wealth of independent bookstores that are beautiful to browse through and packed full of fantastic titles at great prices. Spend a day checking out some of the best bookshops this city has to offer.

Staying in a theme room at Fantasyland Hotel is a bucket list experience, and with 120 theme rooms plus regular suites, this is a unique way to get away from it all without leaving town! You can book rooms with a theme revolving around space, Hollywood, modern Polynesian, Roman, modern igloo, Western, imperial, truck, African, Victorian coach, pirate, sports, princess, Canadian cabin and pirate.

Nothing compliments that crisp fall air better than the warmth of a tasty drink from a cozy cafe. If you want to feel like you’re getting away from it all for a while, find a good book and settle into one of Edmonton’s best coffee shops.

Treat yourself to an outdoor picnic with a Pick Up Charcuetire box curated by RGE RD. These boxes of goodies come in two sizes and are packed with varieties of house-made charcuterie, cheese, pickles, buttermilk crackers, and condiments. Grab a blanket, throw on a scarf, and take in this gorgeous season with some snacks and beverages.

You’ll definitely feel like you’re on vacation while visiting the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Whether shooting down massive waterslides, floating in the wave pool, or relaxing under a cabana, it’s the ultimate mini-getaway.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith